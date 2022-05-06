Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.79. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.