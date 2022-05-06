Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $121,434.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000951 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00265276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014969 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002949 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

