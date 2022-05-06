LikeCoin Trading 22.5% Lower This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $8.25 million and $28,865.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,661,088 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

