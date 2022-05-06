Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Lincoln National stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

