Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Lion Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 110.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 65,020 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

