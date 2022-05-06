Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.
A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.