Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $40.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64,452 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAC traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 236,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,924. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.16 and a beta of 1.45. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

