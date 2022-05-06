Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

LTHM opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

