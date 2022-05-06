LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Issues Earnings Results

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $279.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.40 million. LL Flooring had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 16.09%. LL Flooring’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of LL Flooring stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 518,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,610. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LL Flooring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 327,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LL Flooring by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,847,000 after acquiring an additional 228,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LL Flooring by 66.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 125,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LL Flooring by 540.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 112,876 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in LL Flooring by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 107,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

