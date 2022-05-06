Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.09

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 339374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 45 ($0.56) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 378,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 954,410 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

