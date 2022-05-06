Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at Desjardins

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBLCF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.59. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

