Loki (LOKI) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,983.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.80 or 0.07461274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00265027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00757627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.15 or 0.00584022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00077373 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005723 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

