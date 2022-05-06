Loop Capital Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the company’s current price.

W has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NYSE:W opened at $67.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $168.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 2.89. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $339.56.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

