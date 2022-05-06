LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.75 Million

LuaSwap (LUA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $16,814.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00030035 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 233,041,317 coins and its circulating supply is 172,270,735 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

