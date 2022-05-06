Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $130.20

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.20 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 2708251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67.

Get Luceco alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Luceco’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Luceco’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.62), for a total value of £13,020 ($16,264.83). Also, insider John Hornby sold 2,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £8,850,000 ($11,055,590.26).

Luceco Company Profile (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.