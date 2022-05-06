Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

LUCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.