Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.38.

LITE stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,287. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

