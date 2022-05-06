Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,977. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $454.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Luxfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Luxfer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.