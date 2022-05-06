LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Raised to $132.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

LYB opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

