LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.44.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

