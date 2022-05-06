Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.13

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.13 and last traded at C$9.13, with a volume of 7356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$178.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,100.00%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

