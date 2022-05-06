Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.29. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.12 EPS.

NYSE:MMP opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several analysts have commented on MMP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

