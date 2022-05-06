Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

MGA stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.74. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Magna International’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its stake in Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after purchasing an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magna International by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 166,161 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

