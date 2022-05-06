Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Lowered to C$72.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.91.

Shares of TSE:MG opened at C$76.91 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$70.16 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.44. The stock has a market cap of C$22.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

