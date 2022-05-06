Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim bought 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 675.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 254,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

