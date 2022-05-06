Magnachip Semiconductor’s (MX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $812.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.