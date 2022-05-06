Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Announces Earnings Results

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Shares of Magnite stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 185,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. Magnite has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $37.54.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

