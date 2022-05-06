Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 398,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,513. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock worth $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.