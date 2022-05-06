Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of MAIN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

