Main Street Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

NYSE:MAIN opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 113,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.