Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.82

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.82 and traded as low as $28.19. Makita shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 63,425 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.
About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
