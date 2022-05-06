Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.82

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.82 and traded as low as $28.19. Makita shares last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 63,425 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Makita alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.