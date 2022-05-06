Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.02. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

