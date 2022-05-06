Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will post $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.02. Malibu Boats reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 148,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,638,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.