Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.
Shares of MTW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 345,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $445.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
