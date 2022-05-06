Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of MTW traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 345,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $445.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Manitowoc (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.