ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

ManTech International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. ManTech International has a payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ManTech International to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $83.02 on Friday. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

