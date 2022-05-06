ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 309.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,981 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ManTech International worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,732,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ManTech International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 82.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 1,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,508. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

MANT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ManTech International Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

