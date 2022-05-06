Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €38.10 ($40.11) and last traded at €38.25 ($40.26). 6,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.40 ($40.42).
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $292.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12.
Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)
