Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 711,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,084,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

