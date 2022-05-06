Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.13-$10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.60.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.26. The stock had a trading volume of 439,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $133.49 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 2.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

