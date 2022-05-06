Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

