Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Marston’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:MARZF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Marston’s has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

About Marston’s (Get Rating)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

