Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.00. The company had a trading volume of 587,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,281. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $329.69 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

