Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.48

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.48 and traded as high as $5.28. Martin Midstream Partners shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 124,270 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $189.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 47,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $152,290.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $236,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 309,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,385. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

