Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Raised to C$13.00 at Scotiabank

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

