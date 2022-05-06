Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.58.

MRE traded up C$0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.58. The company had a trading volume of 868,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.01. The company has a market cap of C$689.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,568,400. Also, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$541,873.80.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

