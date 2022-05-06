Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,588 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VFH traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 798,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,272. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

