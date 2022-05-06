Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,648 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

C traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.77. 1,450,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,097,410. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.