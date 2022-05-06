Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 328 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,193. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.