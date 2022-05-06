Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,294 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 514.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $960.41.

Tesla stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $877.45. The stock had a trading volume of 971,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,067,956. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $947.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $987.88. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $909.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

