Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 51,392 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,392 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.73% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $31,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 44,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

