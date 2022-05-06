Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 5,494 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.36. 221,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,676. The firm has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

