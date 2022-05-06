Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $238.45 and its 200-day moving average is $259.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $216.22 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

