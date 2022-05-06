Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $28,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $15.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.36. The firm has a market cap of $566.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

